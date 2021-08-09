Gareth Bale missed a penalty when he featured for Real Madrid during their pre-season friendly with AC Milan

The 32-year-old returned to Los Blancos after spending half of last season on loan with former club Tottenham

The Welshman has a year left on his contract with the Spanish giants and would become a free agent in 2022

Gareth Bale was on duty for Real Madrid during their scoreless draw with Serie A giants AC Milan in a pre-season friendly, The Sun, Goal.

The Welshman returned to the squad Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager of Zinedine Zidane who froze him out of the team.

Gareth Bale misses terrible penalty in Real Madrid's 0-0 draw with AC Milan. Photo by JOHANN GRODER

Bale vs AC Milan

The 30-year-old was wearing a No.50 shirt during the game that was played in front of 30,000 fans at the Worthersee Stadium in Austria.

However, Spain midfielder Marco Asensio has Bale's old No.11 jersey but did not start

And the best opportunity of the game fell to the former Tottenham after he was brought down inside the box by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Bale took responsibility for the spot-kick but it turned out to be an easy save by Maignan as his run-up to the ball made his shot weak.

The match ended in a 0-0 scoreline but Bale was among the top three performers in Ancelotti's squad along with David Alaba and Isco.

Bale international career

The Welsh captain refused to retire from the international scene after the Dragons were knocked out of the round of 16 stages at Euro 2020.

The Southampton academy graduate believes he still has much to offer his country at the forthcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Real Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola has been forced to isolate after his coronavirus test returned positive earlier this weekend.

The Spaniard joins David Alaba and Karim Benzema on the list of Los Blancos stars who have condemned to stay away from other stars for a few days.

This development may however disrupt Carlo Ancelotti's plans as his side will face off with AC Milan in a test game on August 8.

