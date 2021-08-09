PSG have been tipped to win the race to sign Lionel Messi after his Barcelona exit earlier this week

But Premier League outfit Tottenham are hoping to beat the French League giants to the signing of the Argentine

Messi was emotional while bidding his teammates goodbye at Camp Nou on Sunday, August 8

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi before the 2020-21 season kicks off.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner said his goodbyes to his former teammates over the weekend and he's said to be heading to Paris Saint Germain to reunite with Neymar on a free transfer as reported by Daily Mail.

However, with the future of Harry Kane in doubt at the Premier League outfit, Spurs are now hoping to bring in the Argentine as a replacement for their top striker.

Chelsea were also linked with the 34-year-old following Roman Abramovich's request to meet with the player's representatives ahead of a possible move.

Meanwhile, the Manchester clubs have been ruled out of the race after United signed Jadon Sancho for £73m and City completed Jack Grealish's £100m move before the Community Shield.

This however leaves PSG in pole position to sign the forward without stress but Tottenham are about to crash their party and make the transfer a little more difficult for them.

Sources claim Messi and his agents are waiting to sign a two-year deal with the Parisians before a move can be concluded while he is expected to wear jersey number 19 after reportedly refusing Neymar's number 10.

Why Barcelona lawyers are going to court

Legit.ng earlier reported that lawyers of Catalan club Barcelona are officially making a blockbuster move to stop Lionel Messi’s move to French club Paris Saint-Germain, SPORTbible reports.

There is a fresh drama unfolding over Messi’s possible switch to the Ligue 1 outfit as Barcelona are reportedly making a last gasp attempt to block the Argentine from joining PSG.

Messi expressed emotions during his farewell speech at the Camp Nou on Sunday, August 8 and he had been heavily linked with a move to joining the Parisians.

