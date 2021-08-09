Jorginho has joked about getting in touch with Lionel Messi to join him at Chelsea after leaving Barcelona

The Italy international also revealed that he thought Messi's departure from the Camp Nou was fake until it became clear

The 29-year-old had his best career campaign last season where he won the Champions League and Euro 2020

Jorginho has taken Lionel Messi's shock exit at Barcelona on a lighter note as he begged the Argentine star to join him at Chelsea this summer, The Sun.

The 29-year-old had a fulfilling season as helped the Blues win their second Champions League title and Italy win Euro 2020.

Jorginho did not believe Lionel Messi's news about leaving Barcelona was true at first. Photo by Pau Barrena and Matteo Ciambelli

Jorginho on what he felt about Messi departure

The Italian midfielder could not believe the news after it was confirmed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner was on his way out of the club.

In fact, the former Napoli star settled it in his mind that it was fake news until it dawned on him that Messi will no longer wear the colours of La Blaugrana.

The midfielder told TNT Sports in Brazil:

"I’ve already texted him (laughs).

"I’m kidding, I’m not even kidding about it.

"If he does not to come to Chelsea, let him go away (from the Premier League).

"I was incredulous. I was wondering if it was fake news. Jorginho

"I saw it (the departure) and I was like ‘what happened?’

"I was incredulous. I was wondering if it was fake news."

Messi's possible move to PSG

Messi's next destination is pointing towards the direction of Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentine captain has confirmed reports linking him with the Parisians.

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi revealed that he regretted signing a new deal with Barcelona did not work out as planned, Facebook.

The 34-year-old stressed that he was willing to receive a massive pay cut to help La Blaugrana put the deal over the line.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also denied reports that claimed he asking for pay rise before he signed a new deal at the Camp Nou.

