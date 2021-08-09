Bam Adebayo, Chijindu Ujah, and Desalu Eseosa were among those who won medals for other countries in Tokyo this summer

Ajomale Bolade and Akinradewo Foluke also reached the podium to make their adopted countries shine

As only Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu were the only athletes that flew the Nigerian flags after winning medals for the country

Team Nigeria could only reach the podium twice at the recently concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu winning bronze and silver medals.

But there are several other Nigerians who represented other countries and went ahead to win medals at the Summer Games.

Although, there were others who couldn't put medal-winning performances. here are however five Nigerians who clinched medals for other nations as compiled by Premium Times.

Team USA after winning women's basketball gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Desalu Eseosa was part of the Italian Men’s 4x100m quartet that won gold after a superlative performance in Tokyo.

The 27-year-old who was born to a Nigerian parent was given birth to in Italy and attained citizenship in 2012.

Chijindu Ujah made his second Olympics appearance for Britain and won a bronze medal in the men's 4x100m event after narrowly missing out on gold.

He made his debut at the 2016 edition staged in Rio, Brazil despite starting out in his career as a footballer, although for an amateur club.

Ajomale Bolade helped Team Canada clinch a gold medal in the men's 4x100m event at the Summer Games.

The 25-year-old moved to the North American country at age 11 with his parent having initially relocated to Nigeria when he was three from London.

Five years ago, he won a bronze medal with the Canadian relay team at the 2016 edition staged in Rio but this year, he stepped up his game and got a better reward.

Bam Adebayo played a crucial role in the United States basketball team win the men's basketball event at the Games this summer after featuring in all six of their fixtures.

The Miami Heat forward was born in New Jersey to a Nigerian father and an African-American mother. He has lived all his life in the US and got drafted into the NBA in 2017 as the 14th overall pick.

Akinradewo Foluke was inspirational to the United States women’s volleyball team following their gold medal triumph at Tokyo 2020 after beating Brazil in the final of their event.

The 33-year-old made her third appearance at the Summer Games this year having participated in the 2012 edition in London and Rio 2016 Olympics. She won bronze in Brazil five years ago and a silver medal nine years back.

How many medals did Team Nigeria win at Tokyo 2020?

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Team Nigeria had a slightly better outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning two medals compared to their participation at the 2016 edition of the games.

Ese Brume won a bronze medal for the country in the women's long jump event while Blessing Oborududu claimed the silver medal from the 68kg wrestling women’s freestyle.

This however made the country finish 74th on the overall medals table while ranking eighth-best among the 54 African nations that participated at the Games.

