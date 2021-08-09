Saturdays are for weddings and in Nigeria, you either go big or you go home - especially when it's a celebrity getting married or one with loads of popular friends.

This was the case with Adebola Williams, a Nigerian media executive who tied the with his gorgeous heartthrob, Kehinde Daniel, daughter of former governor of Ogun State, Otunmba Gbenga Daniel.

The stars showed up in their best looks to celebrate the union. Photo credit: @noble_igwe

Source: Instagram

It came as no surprise when Lagos turned up on Saturday, August 7, for the star couple on their big day which is unarguably one of the biggest celebrity weddings of 2021.

As is the case with most star-studded weddings, there were loads of fashionistas who showed up and showed out in their best number.

In this article, Legit.ng gathers some of the best looks from the wedding ceremony.

Check them out below:

For the ladies, Nigerian celebrity fashionistas such as Toke Makinwa, Ini Edo and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde 'pressed necks' in their jaw-dropping outfits and caused quite a buzz on social media.

1. Toke Makinwa serving everything hot

2. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde with the curves

3. Omotola's daughter, Meriah also did not come to play!

4. Ini Edo's looking is giving everything class

5. Shaffu Bello came through dripping, as per usual

6. Ini Dima-Okojie also slayed in her asoebi

7. Enado Odigie

And in the gentlemen's corner, we have:

1. Ebuka kept things simple and classy

2. Timi Dakolo looking dapper in his agbada

3. Mawuli Gavor brought some Ghanaian sauce to the event!

3. Banky W looked stunning in his fringed agbada

4. Eyinna Nwigwe's agbada look spelled class!

Ebuka, a fashion god

When it comes to celebrities killing it on the fashion scene, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu easily comes to mind, and his Instagram posts are constant reminders of why he is a boss in always looking stylish.

Matching prints are often considered a fashion risk as the ultimate challenge is always about mixing two or more prints/patterns without looking ridiculous in the end.

Well, new photos of Ebuka have shown that he knows his onions when it comes to this area of fashion as well.

Source: Legit