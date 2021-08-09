Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were offered to Barcelona but the Spanish giants rejected them years back

These two players went elsewhere to become world class players and their market transfer prices is high

Argentina international Lionel Messi has left Barcelona and could be on his way to French giants Paris Saint-Germain

Fresh details have now been disclosed on how Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona missed the signing of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland who they would have turned to now.

Barcelona legend and highest goalscorer in history Lionel Messi has left the club after 21 years and the Catalans will surely miss the presence of the Argentine superstar.

Lionel Messi spent the important part of his football life at Barcelona and he will be having limited years more to play before retiring from the the round leather game.

According to the report on Daily Star, agent Junior Minguella is said to have offered Mbappe to Barcelona when he was just 18 and was told that neither the coaches or president wanted him.

In addition, their technical staff are said to have rejected the chance to approach Haaland, because he wasn't seen as a player that fits the Barcelona setup.

What happened next

Kylian Mbappe rose up from Monaco to become one of the youngest super attackers in the world in which the Frenchman has even won the World Cup title at his age.

Playing for Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe is also a target for Real Madrid and the imminent arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG may force him to Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland on the other hand has turned scoring goals for Borrusia Dortmund to fun netting 60 goals for the German side last season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi closing in on a deal to joining French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, details of his contract have been leaked.

It was gathered that the 34-year-old will earn around €40 million-a-year (about N19.4 billion) after tax at PSG.

Following La Liga’s refusal to accept a five-year-contract that the player had agreed with Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will now leave the Catalan club.

Messi who was prepared to join his teammates at Barcelona even accepted a 50 percent pay cut just to fit into the Barcelona’s wage cap, but somehow a deal could not be sealed.

And now he is closely linked with a move to PSG after being offered a two-year-contract with an option to extend it for a further year.

