Lionel Messi has stated that he would have loved to leave Barcelona in a more glorious way than the way it happened

The Argentine international was unable to get a deal over the line following strict financial rules by La Liga

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain and Messi has confirmed the reports

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi revealed that he regretted signing a new deal with Barcelona did not work out as planned, Facebook.

The 34-year-old stressed that he was willing to receive a massive pay cut to help La Blaugrana put the deal over the line.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner also denied reports that claimed he asking for pay rise before he signed a new deal at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi claimed he have would have loved to leave Barcelona differently. Photo PAU BARRENA

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Messi's side of the story about signing a new contract

On his Instagram handle the Argentine explained:

"I would have liked to leave differently but I guess never a goodbye can be a nice thing... I would have loved to stay here, I did everything with that goal and in the end it wasn't given.

"I only have words of thanks to everyone who joined me in so many years at the club. And for our fans, who gave me all their love and that I tried to give it back to them, I also gave everything for this shirt. I'm leaving but it's not a goodbye, just a later. Hooray for Barça!!!"

Messi's next move

Messi also confirmed that he has been contacted by Paris Saint-Germain but no concrete agreement has been made.

The Copa America winner would likely join his former Barcelona teammate Neymar at Parc des Princes in the coming days.

"PSG is a possibility. Yes, at the moment nothing is confirmed with anybody, I have received many calls."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lionel Messi officially confirmed that he will be leaving Barcelona to join another European club as he made a farewell speech at Camp Nou, The Sun.

The 34-year-old spent 21 years with La Blaugrana and won many trophies with the Catalan club until his contract got expired at the end of last season.

The Argentine international who won his first senior trophy for his country in the past month was in tears as he thanked the fans for their hospitality all through his stay with the club.

Source: Legit.ng