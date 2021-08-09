Popular singer Davido has taken to social media to gush over his three kids, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi

In a recent post on his Instagram story, the proud father expressed how much joy and happiness having the kids in his life brings him

Davido has always made sure to be present for his children regardless of work, location or the occasion

Nigerian singer Davido is really proud of his adorable kids and he does not hold back on expressing it on social media.

The Fem crooner is a father to two daughters, six-year-old Imade, four-year-old Hailey and a son, Ifeanyi who will turn two this year.

Davido and his beautiful children Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In a recent post on his Instagram story channel, the father of three expressed how much joy and happiness they bring him.

The singer wrote:

"My kids make me so happy."

See the post below:

Davido is a proud father of three children Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Reactions

Read some comments sighted on social media concerning Davido's post below:

Official_ijey:

"Good for him."

Royal_diadem15:

"Mine makes me happy too, it's just a natural thing really."

General_f_x:

"Thats how kids do."

Source: Legit