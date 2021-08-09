Ese Brume made a podium finish at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games having finished third in Women’s Long Jump event

The athlete finished with a leap of 6.97 m thereby winning bronze to become Team Nigeria’s first medalist at the games

Brume has now stated that preparations for Paris 2024 Games will have to wait as her next plan is to get married

Nigeria’s bronze medalist at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Ese Brume has disclosed that her next aim is to get married and settle down, All Africa reports.

Brume who finished 3rd in the Women's Long Jump event at the summer games has continued to relish her medal after becoming the first Nigerian athlete to return a medal for her country in Tokyo.

While many other athletes may have started preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 25-year-old hints that she wants to first achieve a matrimonial home.

Having finished third after she leapt 6.97 m, thereby making a podium finish, Brume said:

“This medal means everything to me. I don’t mind the colour. It’s a reward for hardwork and reward for trusting in God.”

According to Nigerian outlet Vanguard, Brume has now disclosed that other preparations for the next Olympics will start after she is married.

“My next plan is to settle down. I want to get married. That’s my next medal target. Thereafter, all other preparations follow for the Paris Games.”

The 25-year-old Commonwealth and three-time African Champion had caused panic with her first jump where she recorded 6.97m which eventually fetched her a bronze medal.

That jump catapulted her as Germany’s Malaika Mihambo won the event’s gold medal, having saved her best for the last, by snatching victory from Reese with a season best jump of 7.00m.

Team USA finished Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with more medals than any other country as the summer games officially closes in Japan.

Who finished top of Tokyo 2020 medal’s chart?

With a total of 113 medals, the Americans bagged 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals to finish first ahead of Team China that came second having bagged 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals to complete total of 88.

The Games officially came to a close on Sunday, August 8, with Nigeria finishing 74th on the medals chart having bagged one silver and a bronze medal.

