Ese Brume and Blessing Oborodudu were the only athletes that won medals for Nigeria at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The two medals helped the country finished 74th on the global medals table while they were eighth on the continent

They however had a better outing than they did in 2016 considering the medals they won this year

Team Nigeria had a slightly better outing at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after winning two medals compared to their participation at the 2016 edition of the games.

Ese Brume won a bronze medal for the country in the women's long jump event while Blessing Oborududu claimed the silver medal from the 68kg wrestling women’s freestyle.

This however made the country finish 74th on the overall medals table while ranking eighth-best among the 54 African nations that participated at the Games.

Ese Brume before making the jump that earned her Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games bronze medal this summer. Photo by Abbie Parr

Punch quoting News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Games which began on July 23 and ended on August 8 featured 93 of the 206 participating teams making it to the medals table, including 13 of the 54 from Africa.

Nigeria, despite winning bronze in the men's football event five years ago, the country failed to qualify for both the men's and women's football event at the recently concluded Games in Tokyo.

The men's and women's basketball teams also crashed out of the competition at the group stages after losing all three preliminary games.

Meanwhile, Kenya scooped the highest number of medals with four goals, four silvers, and two bronze medals taking their total haul to 10 medals in the end.

Top 10 African countries on Olympics medal table

Kenya 4 4 2 10

Uganda 2 1 1 4

South Africa 1 2 3

Egypt 1 1 4 6

Ethiopia 1 1 2 4

Tunisia 1 1 2

Morocco 1 1

Nigeria 1 1 2

Namibia 1 1

Botswana 1 1

Uganda and South Africa came second and third while Botswana won just one bronze medal to wrap up the top 10 African teams on this summer's Olympics medals table.

What Ese Brume plans to do next after Tokyo 2020 bronze medal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s bronze medalist at the just concluded Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Ese Brume has disclosed that her next aim is to get married and settle down, All Africa reports.

Brume who finished 3rd in the Women's Long Jump event at the summer games has continued to relish her medal after becoming the first Nigerian athlete to return a medal for her country in Tokyo.

While many other athletes may have started preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the 25-year-old hints that she wants to first achieve a matrimonial home.

