Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has ended and now we take a look at the best performing countries at the summer games

USA finished top of the medal’s chart ahead of China - as the world powers visibly dominated the competitions

With 39 gold medals, Team USA edged Team China who had 38 gold medals as the Americans amassed a total of 118 to China’s 88

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Team USA finished Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with more medals than any other country as the summer games officially closes in Japan.

With a total of 113 medals, the Americans bagged 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals to finish first ahead of Team China that came second having bagged 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze medals to complete total of 88.

The Games officially came to a close on Sunday, August 8, with Nigeria finishing 74th on the medals chart having bagged one silver and a bronze medal, Guardian reports.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has come to a close. Photo: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Team USA won both gold medals in the men’s and women’s basketball events, keeping a stranglehold on the events.

Their female counterparts claimed gold for a seventh consecutive time while the men won for a fourth consecutive time. The U.S Women’s team could only take bronze as they performed below expectations in Tokyo.

A statement said on the official Olympic website:

“As the Olympic Flame was extinguished, the performers curled their hands into a ball, suggestive of prayers and how each and every one of us in the world similarly wishes for peace, prays for the souls of those who are no longer with us, and feels gratitude.”

Which teams finished in top 10 Gold Silver Bronze Total

United States of America 39 41 33 113

People's Republic of China 38 32 18 88

Japan 27 14 17 58

Great Britain 22 21 22 65

Russia 20 28 23 71

Australia 17 7 22 46

Netherlands 10 12 14 36

France 10 12 11 33

Germany 10 11 16 37

Italy 10 10 20 40

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Dani Alves won his 43rd winners' medal as a professional footballer after leading Brazil to gold in the men's football event at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

The Samba Boys defeated Spain by 2-1 in the finals after extra time as they retained their title at the Games.

The 38-year-old could not hold back his emotions after the final whistle as he added another medal to the 42 trophies he has won in his illustrious career.

Alves' decorated career can boast of six La Liga titles, five Copa del Reys and five Super Cups during his time in Spain with Sevilla and Barcelona.

Source: Legit