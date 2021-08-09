Emerging reports from Niger state are indicating that the commissioner for information, Alhaji Sani Idris, has been kidnapped by armed bandits.

The disturbing news was reported on Monday, August 9, by Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, the secretary to the government of Niger, The Nation reports.

Matane reported that Idris was abducted in the early hours of Monday at his hometown, Baban Tunga, located in the Tafa local government area of the state.

He, however, noted that security operatives are already on the trail of the kidnappers, adding that they hope to rescue him unharmed in no time.

Source: Legit.ng