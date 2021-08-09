Nollywood actress Olaide Oyedeji and her children recently had their joy renewed after her hubby finally had access to join them in Germany

The mum of three who also has another on the way on setting eyes on her hubby, burst into tears as she held on to him tightly

Oyedeji also shared a video of the priceless moment the kids jumped for joy as they finally set eyes on their father

Popular Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji recently shared a heartwarming video which got people talking on social media.

The actress who has been separated from her actor husband for two years finally reunited with him as he finally had access to join them in Germany.

Olaide and kids reunite with their dad Photo credit: @officialolaideoyedeji

Oyedeji could not hold back her excitement and tears in the video as she held on the father of her children.

Taking to the caption, the mum of three who also has another on the way hinted that they had been in the process of trying to get her hubby over for two years.

She also promised to give her testimony later.

The actress wrote:

"Alihamdulahi is all we can say. A journey of over 2 years finally end in praise,don’t worry am bringing gist and testimony later @olukotan_alan welcome home baby."

Watch the video below:

In another post, the actress shared a video of the moment her husband got home to meet their kids.

"This moment I can’t trade for anything, complete at last. Welcome home baby @olukotan_alan. Together forever."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Arashi__mariam:

"Thank God sister, it’s all love from here. I watched how you made it look easy training the girls all by yourself. I blushed while watching this. It can only be God. All love from here."

Deederm_essentials:

"Daddy is home. Thank goodness."

Praise_collections247:

"Wow congratulations..This makes me happy so much."

Temmy_lemmy29:

"I have been waiting for more post. The most adorable videos I have seen today. Together forever."

Iamyettymama1:

"Congratulations, the best feeling ever."

