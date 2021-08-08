Daniel Do Nascimento could not see out the race of the marathon due to the harsh weather conditions in Sapporo

Danielzinho, as he is fondly known was subsequently forced to pull out of the competition won by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge

The 23-year-old who is experienced in the 5,000m and 10,000m race has completed only one competitive marathon in his career

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's marathon was marked with terrifying scenes on the morning of Sunday, August 8, after Brazil runner, Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed twice during the race.

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge stormed to victory in Sapporo to win the Tokyo Olympics marathon to successfully defend his crown. Photo By Ramsey Cardy.

Do Nascimento was among more than 100 athletes who took to the track in Sapporo, northern Japan, in a bid to secure a medal.

However, he was also among several participants who could not see out the rest of the race as he pulled out midway.

SunSport reports the 23-year-old long-distance runner was forced out after his legs gave away.

Danielzinho, as he is fondly known to his fans had initially collapsed after doing 25 kilometres of the race.

However, he quickly resumed as he pushed to finish the marathon only to withdraw two minutes later.

The athlete was seen grabbing his chest and stomach as he struggled to compete in the harsh weather conditions in Sapporo.

Temperatures in Sapporo are understood to have hit as high as 30 degrees, unfavourable conditions for marathoners.

Kipchoge wins Tokyo marathon

The race was eventually won by marathon icon Eliud Kipchoge who stormed to victory to clinch gold.

It was reported the 36-year-old posted a time of 2.08.38 to claim victory as he successfully defended his Olympic crown.

Kipchoge, who won gold during the 2016 Rio Olympics was looking to retain the crown during the postponed Summer Games in Sapporo, northern Japan.

Reacting to his victory, Kipchoge said he had "fulfilled" his legacy, underscoring his desire now to "inspire the next generation."

“I think I have fulfilled the legacy by winning the marathon for the second time, back to back,” he said. “I hope now to help inspire the next generation," The Guardian quoted him saying.

“This means a lot for me, especially at this time. It was really hard last year, the Olympics was postponed. I am happy for the local organising committee who made this race happen," he added.

