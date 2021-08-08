Axel Tuanzebe has completed a loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United due to lack of active games

The Congolese defender is expected to walk straight into Aston Villa's first team for the coming League season

France international Raphael Varane will be replacing Axel Tuanzebe at Premier League side Manchester United

Axel Tuanzebe who is a Congolese footballer has signed a new two-year deal at Premier League side Manchester United and has joined Aston Villa on a season long-loan deal.

Last season, the player was unable to command regular active playing time at Old Trafford under Ole Solskjaer before the United chiefs decided to send him on loan.

And with Raphael Varane going to Manchester United from Real Madrid, it will be difficult for Axel Tuanzebe to get active game next season at Old Trafford.

According to the report on Man United site and UK Sun, Aston Villa are happy to have the 23-year-old back with them and urged him to do his best next in the coming term.

Aston Villa's reaction

"Aston Villa is delighted to announce the loan signing of Axel Tuanzebe from Manchester United. The defender returns to Villa Park on a season-long arrangement.

"Tuanzebe was a key member of the squad that helped Villa clinch promotion back to the Premier League in 2019.

"The 23-year-old has made regular appearances in the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League for United over the past two seasons, impressing at both centre back and right back."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how there is anxiety at Premier League club Manchester United as they risk losing Frenchman Paul Pogba for nothing next summer.

However, the Glazers’ blunt response when Wayne Rooney wanted to leave the club during the spell of manager David Moyes suggest they will have a firm stance.

Pogba’s future at United remains unresolved as negotiations around his contract remains in deadlock and an extension is yet to be agreed.

French side Paris Saint-Germain are still linked with a move for the midfielder and they remain in strong contention to land him.

This would not be the first time United are having issues with a major player as regards exit, and history suggests the Glazer family will take a strong stance.

Mirror reports that back in 2013, Wayne Rooney was desperate to leave the Old Trafford outfit when David Moyes arrived.

