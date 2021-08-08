Ahmed Musa has started training at his new club in Turkey in which fans of the side are happy to see him

The Super Eagles captain moved to Turkey after spending some weeks at his former club Kano Pillars

Fans of his new club Fatih Karagumruk were in joyous momentum seeing the Super Eagles star in training

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles has posted adorable video of himself in training with Turkish Super Lig club Fatih Karagumruk where fans of the side were seen shouting the name of the Nigerian.

The former Leicester City striker made a return to Nigerian club Kano Pillars where he played some games before getting a club in the Turkish League.

Musa has now started training with the side ahead of the coming League season with the fans happy to see the Nigerian football legend.

At the stands, Turkish fans were spotted shouting at the top of their voices urging Ahmed Musa to do well for them when the season starts.

The Nigerian was also happy and waved to the fans on the pitch appreciating them for their love for him.

So far in the national team which is the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has played 98 games for the three-time African champions and he is now on the verge of breaking Yobo and Enyeama's record.

