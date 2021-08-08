Frank Onyeka scored the decisive goal for his new Premier League club Brentford in their 2-1 win over Valencia

The 23-year-old came on as a second-half substitute to score the winner as the Bees ran away with a slim win

The Super Eagles midfielder joined Brentford from Danish club FC Midtjylland in a move that cost £8million

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Frank Onyeka has given Brentford fans what to expect when the new Premier League season when it kicks off in the coming weekend, Goal, Complete Sports.

The Bees recorded an impressive 2-1 win over the Spanish side Valencia as the Nigerian international came in as a substitute to score the winning goal.

Frank Onyeka scores winner as Brentford defeat Valencia 2-1 in pre-season friendly. Photo by Juan Gasparini

Source: Getty Images

Summary of the match

The La Liga club had taken the lead in the 29th minute after Diego Lopez brilliantly evaded his marker Kristoffer Ajer before applying the finish to make it 1-0.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Onyeka's introduction at the start of the second half brought a positive impact to Brentford's midfield as they started to dominate their opponents.

And the Bees were rewarded in the 64th minute as Ethan Pinnock's header beat Valencia goalkeeper Christian Rivero to make it 1-1.

Six minutes later Onyeka scored the winner after a defensive mix up as the 23-year-old slot the ball past Rivero to make it 2-1.

Brentford should have gone 3-1 up after Onyeka set up Pinnock with a cross but his header went off the post.

Thomas Frank's men held on to seal an impressive victory over Valencia as they prepare for their trip to London to face Crytal Palace in a Premier League opener.

It will be the first time the Bees will be competing at the English top-flight division in 74 years after getting from the Championships last season.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Paul Onuachu inspired Genk to a 2-1 win over Kortrijk in a Jupiler Lig game played at the Guldensporenstadion, Goal, Soccernet.

The 27-year-old has fired blanks since the start of the season and fans have raised questions about replicating the 33 goals he scored last season.

The Nigerian international was not in his side's 4-3 loss in their last outing against KV Oostende on matchday 2.

Source: Legit