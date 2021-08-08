There have been agitations for the creation of more states in Nigeria and it looks like it is about to enter a new phase

The agitators have been heard loud and clear as the Senate committee on constitution review has taken action

The committee proposed that referendum be conducted for 20 new states by the Independent National Electoral Commission

The Senate committee on constitution review has recommended that 20 new states be created.

The committee reached this decision after it considered various factors including the ability of civilian administration to create states.

Sources told The Nation that referendum may be conducted for no fewer than 20 states.

The Senate is determined to respect what it termed "the genuine desire of Nigerians."

The committee has recommended state status for the FCT. The list of requests for new states is said to be quite long. They are:

ITAI State from Akwa Ibom Katagum state from Bauchi Okura state from Kogi East Adada state from Enugu Gurara state from Kaduna South Ijebu State from Ogun Ibadan state from Oyo Tiga state from Kano Ghari state from Kano Amana state from Adamawa Gongola state from Adamawa Mambilla state from Taraba Savannah state from Borno Okun state from Kogi Etiti state from the southeast zone Orashi state from Imo and Anambra Njaba from the present Imo state or the excision of Aba state from Abia Anioma state from Delta Torogbene and Oil River states, from Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers states Bayajida state from parts of Katsina, Jigawa and Zamfara

Governor Uzodinma says Igbo people want 6th state

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state is one of the people advocating for an additional state for the southeast region, The Punch reports.

According to him, the creation of a sixth state for the region will make the Igbo people very proud.

While geopolitical zones have at least six states, the southeast has five, Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Abia and Anambra.

The last time states were created in Nigeria was on October 1, 1996, by the late military head of state, General Sani Abacha. The states created were Bayelsa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Gombe, Nasarawa and Zamfara.

Northeast stakeholders demand creation of Savannah state

With the ongoing 1999 constitution review, stakeholders from the northeast region have called for the creation of a new state.

The stakeholders said the creation of the new state would help curtail the various crisis and unrest bedevilling the nation.

According to the group, the call for the creation of Savannah state was made in 1991 alongside Yobe but was denied.

