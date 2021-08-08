Kelechi Iheanacho came off from the bench on Saturday evening, August 8, to score the goal that condemned reigning Premier League champions Manchester City to a 1-0 defeat in the Community Shield.

It was an incredible moment for the Super Eagles forward who scored a penalty against his former club even though he refused to celebrate after scoring as a sign of respect for Guardiola.

Manchester City started the match impressively looking for early goals, but Nigerian star Wilfred Ndidi was excellent as he blocked many attacks from the Etihad players.

Kelechi Iheanacho in action for Leicester City. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

After the Community Shield win for Leicester City against Manchester City, Kelechi Iheanacho is now the sixth Nigerian to win the title which is a perfect record.

Below are the names of other Nigerians who have won it

1. Nwankwo Kanu

Former Super Eagles striker Nwankwo Kanu was the first Nigerian to win the Community Shield and the super footballer won it with Arsenal in 1999 beating Manchester United.

2. John Obi Mikel

John Obi Mikel is the most decorated Nigerian footballer in history and the former Super Eagles captain won the Community Shield with Chelsea in 2009 beating Manchester United.

3. Wilfred Ndidi

Ndidi is also playing for Premier League side Leicester City and was among the players who beat Manchester City on Saturday evening, August 7.

4. Celestine Babayaro

Former Super Eagles defender Celestine Babayaro was among the Chelsea squad that won the Community Shield beating Manchester United at the old Wembley in 2000.

5. Alex Iwobi

A two-time winner with Arsenal, Iwobi was part of the side that clinched the Community Shield in 2015 and 2017.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Leicester City beat Manchester City 1-0 to win their first Community shield since 1971 in what was a pulsating curtain-raiser for the Premier League.

Nigeria international Kelechi Ihenacho scored the only goal of the game late on from the penalty spot just as the game looked like it would meander towards a shootout.

For large parts of the game, Leicester were the better side, particularly in the first half as they fought to claim the lead.

Jamie Vardy came closest in the opening exchanges but saw his effort superbly saved by City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

On the other end , Ilkay Gundogan had a free kick expertly saved by Kasper Schmeichel as the sides went into half time without a goal.

