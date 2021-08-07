Floyd Mayweather is one of the most successful athletes in the world considering the money he has made

The American who is a fan of exotic cars has shown his lovers on social media the swimming pool inside his mansion

Before retiring from boxing as a professional, Floyd Mayweather did not lose any fight which is incredible

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Floyd Mayweather has posted adorable video showing fans and lovers his gigantic swimming pool inside one of his stunning mansions with the message that he is happy living a good life.

There is no doubt about the fact that the American boxer is one of the richest athletes on earth considering the money he has made thanks to the game of boxing.

Apart from having many mansions around in America and other parts of the world, Floyd Mayweather is also a fan of exotic cars as he has many in his garage.

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Photo by Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

There was even a time Cristiano Ronaldo jokingly commented on his post that he should give him his Bugatti.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has once again taken time out to show off his wealth on social media.

The 44-year-old who won all 50 bouts before hanging his gloves had a stack of $100 notes while he was probably trying to ensure it was complete.

Despite retiring in August 2017, the 'moneyman' remains one of the richest sportsmen in the world with a value of about $450 million.

He also owns a chain of investments all across the United States while he boasts of a fleet of exotic cars.

Also, Legit.ng reported how retired American boxer Floyd Mayweather took to Instagram to show off his exotic cars, boasting he has well over 100 of them.

Mayweather in the clip, took fans in a tour of one of his garages where he parked exotic cars including 8 Ferraris, 7 Rolls Royce cars, Lamborghini and a host of others.

The 44-year-old is popularly known as 'Money' and rightly so, for his net worth stands at a shocking $450 million in 2021.

He is one man who has spent lavishly on luxury and because he is a fan of cars, the boxing legend will spare nothing to purchase the latest rides.

He has made over $400 million (over N165 billion) in his very successful boxing career, and from his latest posts on social media he has been spending his money in the best way possible on epic super cars.

Source: Legit.ng