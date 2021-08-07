Messi Likely to Join Paris Saint-Germain as Transfer Talks Reach Advanced Stage

Lionel Messi is in advanced talks with French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain over a blockbuster contract

The Argentinian will likely sign a two-year contract with the club but he is open to other offers from clubs

Supporters of Spanish club Barcelona are still outraged that the club let the superstar slip through their fingers

Lionel Messi left Barcelona after the club was unable to reach an agreement to keep the star player.

He is now negotiating his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain and the talks are said to be at an advanced stage according to the Daily Mail

Messi is likely to join the club for two years and will earn £25 million a year.

He will hold a press conference on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Messi is open to the possibility of joining PSG but he and his management team want to explore all available options according to Sky Sports.

Social media users reacted with shock to Messi's departure from Barcelona

@RoyNemer:

"If you think you're emotional now, imagine how Lionel Messi's Instagram post is going to make you feel."

@yaw__morgan:

"Seriously Barcelona should add Messi’s name to their Anthem!! Messi brought Barcelona to the top 3 best Teams in the World."

@Joshua_Ubeku:

"I see some fans saying Messi should play for free, and not go to PSG. That's not loyalty, but absurdity. That's a very selfish thing to come out of any human being. Please, grieve wisely. Don't let your emotions push you to attract curses."

Outrage in Camp Nou as Barcelona fans demand full explanation from club over Lionel

Barcelona fans have continued to express mixed feelings over the departure of club legend Lionel Messi and they are demanding a full explanation from club authorities.

The world was stunned on Thursday night, August 5, when news broke that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will no longer continue at the club.

The entire Catalunya remains eclipsed in grief, disbelief and ultimately sorrow as Barcelona supporters continue to express emotions.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Spanish club Barcelona might be plunged into further crisis as latest reports have it that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is already finding his way out following Lionel Messi’s exit, Forbes reports.

Aguero joined he Catalan giants from Premier League club Manchester City just this summer, but now he reportedly wants out.

Catalan outlet Beteve are reporting that the crisis rocking Barcelona could reach new heights as Aguero notified his lawyers to look at a possibility of canceling his contract.

