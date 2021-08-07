The spokesperson to Badamasi Babangida, Prince Kassim Afegbua, has for the first time opened up dangers he has been facing

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not disclose if he has reported the issue to the police

The politician disclosed why he has been receiving threats from some unknown people and how he has dealt with the issue

Prince Kassim Afegbua, the media spokesman to former military president, retired general, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has disclosed that he has survived two assassination attempts.

The former commissioner for information and orientation in Edo State, made the disclosure in an interview in The Nation newspaper published on Saturday, August 7.

Afegbua said he has gone through a lot of challenges. Photo: Prince Kassim Afegbua

Source: Facebook

Though Afegbua did not go into the details about the attempts on his life, he disclosed that those scenarios were close shaves with death.

The politician said he has scars all over his body following the attacks. Afegbua explained that he still gets threat because he is a government critic.

He said:

''Oftentimes there are still threats because I criticise government for not doing the right thing. I have a heart for the ordinary person. I hate to see people suffer because I know what I went through before I got to this level.''

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also described Babangida as a man who is very brilliant, very articulate.

IBB discloses why he was nicknamed Maradona

Meanwhile, twenty-eight years after leaving office, former military president, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), has revealed why he was nicknamed “evil genius” and “Maradona”.

The former head of state explained the nicknames were given to him by the Nigerian media because of his “deft political moves.

