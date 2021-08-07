James Rodriguez wants Lionel Messi to make a move to Juventus so as to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were rivals in the Spanish League before the Portuguese moved to Italy

Lionel Messi has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain as Man City are not interested in him

Lionel Messi has been advised by Everton forward James Rodriguez not to move to Paris Saint-Germain but trasnfer to Italian side Juventus where he can play with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football fans around the world are now waiting to see the announcement of Lionel Messi's new club following his departure at Spanish giants Barcelona.

Barcelona tried all they could to register the Argentine this summer, but they were unable to due to their financial problems and Lionel Messi has to leave.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has however been linked with a move to join Neymar at Paris Saint-Germain which would be a perfect reunion for these two players.

According to the report on GOAL, James Rodriguez explained that playing with Ronaldo in the same team will be great for Lionel Messi considering the rivalry between these two stars.

James Rodriguez's reaction

"Lionel Messi should go to Juventus and play with Cristiano Ronaldo It would be a bomb. It's the dream of many fans to see those two play together.

"Messi managed 30 goals and 30 assists for Barcelona per year at least. Now they will have to look for other players to do that.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Spanish club Barcelona might be plunged into further crisis as latest reports have it that Argentine striker Sergio Aguero is already finding his way out following Lionel Messi’s exit.

Sergio Aguero joined he Catalan giants from Premier League club Manchester City just this summer, but now he reportedly wants out.

The Catalan outlet Beteve are reporting that the crisis rocking Barcelona could reach new heights as Aguero notified his lawyers to look at a possibility of canceling his contract.

Messi’s exit has been fingered as responsible for the decision as he and Aguero are friends - as well as colleagues in the national team.

On May 31, the striker officially joined the La Liga club and then described the club as the best in the world.

