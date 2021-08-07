Naira Marley is currently in Netherlands, but a picture of the music star with former striker Obafemi Martins is making the rounds

Martins is gradually becoming a celebrity as he was spotted hanging out with rave of the moment Naira Marley

‘Obagoal’ remains one of the richest Nigerian footballers having made a huge fortune from the game

A photo of former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins and Nigerian music ace Naira marley is currently making the rounds on social media via scorenigeria.

The pair who have been described as ‘parleys’ were seen together at an event somewhere in Lagos recently.

Martins who has made huge fortune from the game of football is gradually becoming a celebrity as he takes time to unwind with some of Nigeria’s top entertainers.

Naira Marley and Obafemi Martins. Photo: Scorenigeria

PM news are reporting that who is currently in Amsterdam, Netherlands has dropped a new single without creating any awareness or telling anybody about it.

How rich is Obafemi Martins?

In spite of the stop to his weekly earnings, the rugged attacker is still ranked fourth richest Nigerian football star with a net worth of about N12.6 billion ($35 million).

Obafemi Martins remains one of Nigeria's most valuable players in the world despite parting ways with Chinese Super League club Wuhan FC earlier this year.

The 36-year-old striker spent about six months scoring one goal in 10 appearances across competitions for the Han Army before leaving them in January 2021.

Stats reveal that Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel is the richest among all Nigerian footballers with over N17 billion, while Odion Ighalo and Emmanuel Emenike are tied with N16 billion net worth each.

Naira Marley advices fans

Meanwhile, Naira Marley has advised his fans to prioritise enjoying life, even when things are not going well for them.

The music star made this known on Instagram as he captioned a picture of him posing with a bicycle.

“Don’t wait for everything to be perfect before you decide to enjoy ur (sic) life.”

Recently, the Opotoyi singer took to his social media pages to celebrate his birthday. In a post in which he announced his birthday celebration, Naira Marley funnily captioned that he turned 23 for the second time.

Naira Marley in Chelsea kit?

Legit.ng earlier reported that a picture earlier made the rounds on social media after a player was spotted in Chelsea kit and looks like Nigerian music ace Naira Marley.

The president of the fan base ‘Marlians’ remains influential to the Nigerian youth and now an image which could be a photoshop shows a replica of the music icon as the Chelsea captain.

Kitted in Chelsea jersey with the captain's band strapped on his left arm, the purported player was seen at the tunnel of a football stadium to depict a match was about to start.

