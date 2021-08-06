Jorginho is still in the mood for celebration after showing up at Chelsea training with a new hairstyle

The midfielder won European titles for both the Blues and the Italian national team this summer

But Blues teammates appear not to welcome the new look of their colleague as Ziyech was said to have labelled it terrible

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Italian midfielder Jorginho seems ready for the new Premier League season after showing off his new hairstyle in training on Friday, August.

The 29-year-old obviously had a superb summer after first winning the Champions League with Chelsea in May, and then guided Italy to the European Championship glory last month.

He then embarked on an elongated summer holiday before rejoining his Blues teammates to prepare for the coming season.

Jorginho during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground earlier this month. Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC

Source: Getty Images

The former Napoli star however returned to Stamford Bridge with an all-blond hairstyle while he wore a smile for the pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Football Italia reports that Jorginho's teammates didn't really appreciate the midfielder's new look.

The publication also revealed that Copa America finalist Thiago Silva also returned with bleached hair on return to the club after losing the continental title to Argentina on July 11.

Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech labelled the style ‘terrible’ while German defender Antonio Rudiger could only stare in horror.

The Italian midfielder is still in the mood for celebrations after winning EURO 2020 silverware with his country's national team last month and the Champions League at Chelsea in May.

Why Jorginho and Rudiger could leave Chelsea

Legit.ng earlier reported that Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger were instrumental to Chelsea's Champions League triumph last season despite their poor start to the 2020-21 season.

The Blues have however listed the superstars among players they might offload before the start of the coming season.

They are planning to raise funds from the sale of the players to fund Erling Haaland's move this transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng