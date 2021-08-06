Faith Kipyegon of Kenya was tactically flawless as she clinched gold in the women's 1500m final

The athlete burst into life in the final 300m to completely blow away arch-rival Sifan Hassan, who finished third

Her victory earned Kenya the second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics after she crossed the finished line at 3:53:11secs to also set a new Olympic record

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon earned the country her second gold of the Tokyo Olympics, thanks to an emphatic performance in the women’s 1500m finals.

Kipyegon was too powerful for pre-race favourite Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands, who finished third after a slight mishap in her steps in the final 200 metres.

Great Britain’s Laura Muir, who also ran an impressive race, won silver.

Faith Kipyegon has become the first Kenyan woman to successfully defend her Olympic gold title. Photo by Matthias Hangst.

The 1500m women’s final was one of the most anticipated races on Friday, August 6, especially because stakes were extremely high for Kipyegon.

Many saw the race as a derby between Kipyegon and Sifan Hassan, who have developed a fierce rivalry that dates back to 2016.

The pair was locked in an intense head-to-head battle in the first two laps as they plugged away from the main pack early enough.

Hassan looked comfortable in the lead in the first 1000m of the race, but Kipyegon did a good job in keeping up the pace, with Britain’s Laura slightly behind in third.

When the bell rang to indicate the final lap, Kipyegon unleashed a powerful surge of pace as she gradually established some distance between herself and Hassan, whose power seemed to be dying out when it mattered.

Hassan eventually took a false step in the final 200 metres which enabled Britain’s Laura to overtake her, but first place was already spoken for by the evergreen Kipyegon.

Kipyegon breaks record

Thanks to her time of 3:53:11, the Kenyan enjoyed double delight as her victory also meant she had broken a 33-year-old record in the races, which was previously held by Romanian Paula Ivan (3:53.11).

Kipyegon also became the first Kenyan to successfully defend her title in the race as she won the same in the Rio Olympics five years ago.

Kipyegon said, as quoted by Nation.

"I am so happy. It was something I didn't really expect and I made it. It was a really fast race, I knew it will be going until the last lap.

"To get the Olympic record is just amazing to me. I am so happy. I knew it would be a tough race being there with Sifan and Laura."

No more medals for Nigeria

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria's hopes of scooping another medal in the wrestling event have been dashed after Adijat Idris succumbed to Oksana Livach in their women’s freestyle 50 kg Wrestling event.

The 19-year-old had no answers to the questions her Ukrainian opposition threw at her all through the fight as she lost 10-0 and humbly bow out of the Summer Games.

With the torch of Tokyo 2020 going off this weekend, the West African representatives have no chance of claiming any other medal apart from the ones given to the country by Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume.

