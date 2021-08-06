Lionel Messi is now on the verge of making a move to French side Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Barcelona

The news of Messi leaving Barcelona came as a shock for all fans of the club considering how important he was

Pochettino who is the coach of Paris Saint-Germain explained that the club are discussing with Lionel Messi

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Mauricio Pochettino who is the coach of French giants Paris Saint-Germain has stated clearly that the club are interested in the signing of Lionel Messi and have started discussion with him.

This comes hours after Barcelona announced that the Argentina international will not be playing for the Catalans in the 2021/21 Spanish La Liga season.

According to the report on ESPN, Paris Saint-Germain chiefs are glad that Lionel Messi is currently a free agent and they won't have to spend big money for his signature.

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona. Photo by Siu Wu

Source: Getty Images

Lionel Messi's departure at Barcelona is already a wound for the club's fans who had been hoping that the Argentine would sign a new deal.

And actually, Lionel Messi wanted to sign a new deal and had even agreed to accept pay cut, but Barcelona chiefs were unable to register him.

What next?

Moving to Paris Saint-Germain means that Kylian Mbappe may not sign a new deal at the club and could be moving to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Real Madrid have been interested in signing Kylian Mbappe for years and they will want to grab the opportunity next summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's reaction

"Of course signing Messi is a possibility. The club is working on it and if there is any information we will communicate it as soon as possible."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how with the news of Messi leaving Barcelona for free after a new contract couldn’t be signed due to economic issues, the club can only look to the future on who will replace the star at the club.

Messi started his career with Barcelona and rose to become arguably the best player in the world with 6 Ballon d’Ors to his name, multiple golden boots, amazing records, and numerous titles.

Nobody expected this day and most Barcelona fans never believed a day would come when Messi would leave for free.

Even former manager, Pep Guardiola once said Messi would retire in Barcelona when he was quizzed about signing the Argentine for Man City.

With that being said, Barcelona has to look inwards for who will step into the boots of Messi and take the reigns at this time.

Source: Legit.ng