"Messi has left because of you!"

Lionel Messi’s exit at Barcelona has attracted outrage as quite a number of supporters stormed the club’s training ground

News broke on Thursday night that the Argentine playmaker will no longer continue with the Spanish club

An angry fan was overheard blaming Frenchman Antoine Griezmann over the breakdown of Lionel Messi’s contract talks

Barcelona fans are yet to come to terms that Lionel Messi will no longer be a player at the Camp Nou and they are already trading blames, Mirror reports.

The club’s training session on Friday morning, August 6, was tensed up following the presence of a large number of supporters who were stunned about the Messi news.

However, Antoine Griezmann was fingered over the ouster as one of the raging fans claimed it was his fault that Messi will be leaving.

The football world was stunned on Thursday night, August 5, when news broke that Messi will no longer continue at Barcelona.

The Catalan club, in a statement, stated that the decision was due to economic and structural problems - and then thanked the Argentine for his contributions.

A statement released by the club blamed La Liga for the situation, saying:

"Despite FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi having reached an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of Spanish La Liga regulations on player registration.

"As a result of this situation, Messi shall not be staying on at FC Barcelona. Both parties deeply regret that the wishes of the player and the club will ultimately not be fulfilled."

The fact remains Barcelona’s financial status was behind Messi’s exit and forward Antoine Griezmann had been tipped to leave the club this summer in order to save their wages.

It already looked like he would be returning to Atletico Madrid, but it never materialised and Barcelona may be unable to find a buyer for the Frenchman this summer.

GiveMeSport reports that as Griezmann arrived Barca's Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground, fans could be heard shouting and jeering in his direction. One yelled:

"Messi has left because of you!"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the president of Barcelona football club Joan Laporta has insisted that club captain Lionel Messi wanted to remain with the squad, but the situation was beyond control, GOAL reports.

Barcelona announced Messi’s departure on Thursday, August 5, a situation that has caused outrage among club supporters, while fans across the globe are stunned.

Laporta has continued to explain why a new contract was not agreed for the superstar as they now prepare to severe relationship with their all-time great.

