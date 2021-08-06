United States women's team won bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 women's football event after beating Australia 4-3

Finishing third in their category was however not good enough for ex-US President Donald Trump

The 75-year-old billionaire businessman claims the team didn't do well cos it is led by radicals

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

United States Women's National Team failed to reach the final of this summer's Olympic Games women's football event after losing 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals.

But they still managed to get on the podium after beating Australia 4-3 in the losers' final on Thursday, August five.

In spite of all their efforts, former US President Donald Trump doesn't think they deserved a little accolade after tearing the leadership of the team apart with his comments.

United States women's football team celebrating winning Tokyo 2020 bronze after 4-3 win over Australia. Photo by Brad Smith/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

The 75-year-old while reacting to the team's victory in the third-place match described the leaders of the team as "wokesters" as reported by Sport Bible and Goal.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Donald Trump speaks after US women's football team won Tokyo 2020 bronze

"If our soccer team, headed by a radical group of leftist maniacs, wasn't woke, they would have won the gold medal instead of the bronze. Woke means you lose, everything that is woke goes bad, and our soccer team certainly has. There were, however, a few patriots standing.

"Unfortunately, they need more than that respecting our country and national anthem. They should replace the 'wokesters' with patriots and start winning again. The woman with the purple hair played terribly and spends too much time thinking about radical left politics and not doing her job!"

How Nigeria's Adijat Idris crash out of Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Team Nigeria's hopes of scooping another medal in the wrestling event have been dashed after Adijat Idris succumbed to Oksana Livach in their women’s freestyle 50 kg Wrestling event.

The 19-year-old had no answers to the questions her Ukrainian opposition threw at her all through the fight as she lost 10-0 and humbly bow out of the Summer Games.

With the torch of Tokyo 2020 going off this weekend, the West African representatives have no chance of claiming any other medal apart from the ones given to the country by Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume.

Source: Legit