Barcelona fans are yet to believe that they are losing Lionel Messi to another club this transfer window

The 34-year-old confirmed he would no longer play for the Catalans earlier this week despite agreeing a new deal with them

Joan Laporta has now blamed the league organisers for Argentine's failure to extend his reign at Camp Nou

Lionel Messi's reign at Barcelona has finally come to an end after confirming his departure from the Spanish club earlier this week.

The Catalans also verified the unpleasant news on all their communication channels despite already reaching an agreement with the forward through his representatives.

Sources reveal that the Argentine was due to sign a new long-term deal to remain at Camp Nou until 2027 but a quick twist of an event saw that agreement torn into shreds.

However, while some quarters have come to blame the six-time Ballon d'Or for the collapse of the deal, Barca president Joan Laporta has leaped to defend his former player.

The 59-year-old football administrator insisted that the financial restrictions imposed by La Liga were responsible for the turn of events at the club.

Messi's contract expired in June and the Blaugrana did all they could to ensure they re-sign him after agreeing to cut his salary by 50 percent but all efforts to renew failed as reported The Mirror.

Laporta while presenting the situation to the public said

"Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it will not be possible to formalise it due to economic obstacles (Spanish La Liga regulations)."

The publication also added that Barcelona have not been able to register any new contracts or player registrations - including the four summer signings 10 days before their league opener against Real Sociedad.

And this can be attributed to the fact that the Catalans are currently operating above their salary limit - directives of the La Liga, as voted for by its member clubs - enabling them to operate within their spending capabilities.

What Joan Laporta said about Lionel Messi's situation

