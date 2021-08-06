Lionel Messi is now on the verge of making a move to Premier League champions Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo once advised the Argentine to leave the comfort of his room to play elsewhere

Moving to Paris Saint-Germain will make Lionel Messi to have a reunion with former Barcelona teammate Neymar

Lionel Messi has finally accepted Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge of him to leave Barcelona and go out of the Spanish La Liga to play elsewhere in his professional football career.

Barcelona fans all over the world are currently not happy with the latest development about Lionel Messi leaving the club after the Catalans explained that he will be leaving on free transfer.

The Argentina international has never played for any other club than Barcelona in his career, but he will be doing so in the 2021/21 League season.

According to the report on Marca, Cristiano Ronaldo who is Lionel Messi's biggest rival stated last season that he would love the Argentine to move to Italy.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction

"I'd like him to come to Italy one day. I hope he accepts the challenge of leaving his comfort zone.

"But if he's happy at Barcelona, then of course I respect that."

As things stand presently, Lionel Messi is not expected to move to the Italian Serie A as no club is bidding for him in Italy, but he could join Manchester City or Paris Saint-Germain.

Joining Manchester City will give Lionel Messi the chance to have a reunion with former coach Pep Guardiola at the Etihad stadium.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how the president of Barcelona football club Joan Laporta insisted that club captain Lionel Messi wanted to remain with the squad, but the situation was beyond control.

Barcelona announced Messi’s departure on Thursday, August 5, a situation that has caused outrage among club supporters, while fans across the globe are stunned.

Laporta has continued to explain why a new contract was not agreed for the superstar as they now prepare to severe relationship with their all-time great.

Both parties already had an agreement as Messi was in Camp Nou to put pen on paper on a new deal with the club, but somehow it never came to pass.

Barcelona said in their statement that Messi would no longer continue with the club due to financial and structural issues, but Laporta reiterated that the club wanted the 34-year-old to stay back as well.

