Ahmed Musa has taken time out to celebrate his son who's celebrating one year on his Instagram page

The Turkish-based forward couldn't contain his joy while expressing how the youngman brought so much happiness to his life

Musa will hope to kick off new life in Turkey with Fatih Karagumruk against Gaziantep in the Super Lig on August 14

Nigeria and Fatih Karagumruk forward Ahmed Musa has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his son on his first birthday.

The 28-year-old Super Eagles captain showered heartfelt messages to the adorable young boy while sharing several images of him in different attires.

Musa who is getting ready for a new life in the Turkish Super Lig this month said the boy is a source of happiness to him and his mother and added that they adore him in his message.

What message did Musa send to his son on his one-year birthday?

"It's another special day where I get to let the world know how special you are to me. Happy birthday to my lovely son.

"You are blessed among your peers and will forever be a source of happiness to all. We love you Son."

Just like his father, Musa's son wore several outfits in his photoshoot session with a well-decorated background while he gave different reactions in the process.

Meanwhile, some Super Eagles stars including the former Leicester City's fans have however joined the train to wish the young boy a happy birthday.

What Super Eagles stars said

Nantes winger Moses Simon was among the first to celebrate the little boy, saying:

"Happy birthday."

Jamilu Collins and Juwon Oshaniwa also joined the train to celebrate the boy with similar messages to that of Simon.

