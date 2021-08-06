Adijat Idris couldn't go beyond the quarterfinals of the women’s freestyle 50 kg Wrestling event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020

The teenager lost to Ukrainian counterpart Oksana Livach 10-0 in their epic fight at the Makuhari Messe Hall A

This has however limited the country's medal haul to just two after Brume won bronze and Oborodudu claimed silver in both Long Jump and Wrestling events

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Team Nigeria's hopes of scooping another medal in the wrestling event have been dashed after Adijat Idris succumbed to Oksana Livach in their women’s freestyle 50 kg Wrestling event.

The 19-year-old had no answers to the questions her Ukrainian opposition threw at her all through the fight as she lost 10-0 and humbly bow out of the Summer Games.

With the torch of Tokyo 2020 going off this weekend, the West African representatives have no chance of claiming any other medal apart from the ones given to the country by Blessing Oborodudu and Ese Brume.

Team Nigeria's Adijat Idris outshined by Ukrainian Opponent Oksana Livach in their women’s freestyle 50kg wrestling event. Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Brume, 25, jumped her way into a bronze medal in the women's long jump event while Oborodudu gave Nigeria a silver medal in the women's wrestling event as reported by Complete Sports.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, Team Nigeria currently ranks 71st on the medals table that has 81 participating countries and the log is subject to change considering a few games that will go down before the end of the games in a couple of days.

How Riley Day sponsored herself to Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Legit.ng earlier reported that Riley Day may have crashed out of the 200m women's event at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, she has however won several fans to herself in the process.

The 21-year-old athlete finished fourth in her semifinal race with a time of 22.56 seconds but failed to advance to the final of the event.

She became an online sensation when it became obvious that she had no corporate sponsor going to games, thereby dividing her attention from preparations.

Source: Legit