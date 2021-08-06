The son of a former Nigerian president, Aminu Yar’Adua, has gotten himself into serious troubles in Yola

Aminu is to remain in Yola prison till Thursday, August 19, for allegedly killing four persons by reckless driving

The incident which took place on Wednesday, June 23, was brought before a magistrate court as a case on Thursday, August 5

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Yola, Adamawa - Aminu Yar’Adua, the 36-year-old son of a former Nigerian president, Musa Yar’Adua, was remanded in prison on Thursday, August 5, by a magistrate court in Adamawa's capital, Yola.

This stern verdict was meted to Aminu, a student of the American University of Nigeria (AUN) Yola, after his vehicle was involved in an auto crash that killed about four persons, PM News reports.

The late president's son denied committing any offence (Photo: Premium Times)

Source: UGC

A police First Information Report (FIR) tendered at the court by the prosecutor, Inspector Zakka Musa, revealed that Aminu's car hit six persons along the Yola bye-pass on Wednesday, June 23, Daily Nigerian also reported.

The FIR stated:

”Those that died in the accident were identified as; Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar(2), and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu(27) sustained injuries.”

Inspector Musa told the magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim, that families of late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar, and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from Aminu as compensation.

Ibrahim, upon the prayer of the prosecutor, adjourned the case till Thursday, August 19, when the defendant denied committing the said offence.

The judge, therefore, ordered the late president's son to be remanded in the prison till the next scheduled hearing.

IBB Son's convoy involved in auto crash, deaths recorded

Meanwhile, not less than three soldiers attached to Mohammed Babangida, the son of a former Nigerian military leader, Ibrahim Babangida, died in an auto crash along the Minna-Abuja road.

The security officers, according to Leadership, were identified as Afolabi, Tanko, and Jibril. This happened after one of the vehicles in a convoy had a head-on collision with a trailer loaded with perishable goods on Monday, May 31.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mohammed, who narrowly escaped death, was in a bus alongside some family members behind the affected vehicle.

Source: Legit