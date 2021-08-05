Nigerian football family has been thrown into mourning following the death of former Nigeria Football Federation president Dominic Oneya at the age of 73.

The retired Brigadier General was in charge of the country's apex football body between 1999 and 2002 before handing over to Ibrahim Galadima.

He was said to have passed away on Thursday, August 5 in his country home at Effurun GRA in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

His death was however confirmed by the sitting NFF chief Amaju Pinnick according to Punch. He was quoted saying:

“Yes, he is dead.”

The Super Eagles won silver medal at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations competition co-hosted by Nigeria and Ghana and bronze medal two years later in Mali while in charge of the football body.

He also oversaw the country's outing during the 2002 Korea/Japan FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

Meanwhile, he also served in different capacities in CAF committees and recently headed the Ministerial Committee on Reforms in Nigerian Football

How Nigerian born footballer dies in the UK

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian-born footballer Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani has been gunned down by police in the United Kingdom after a neighbor was found dead in his apartment in a heartbreaking scene.

There are many Nigerian players playing football in the United Kingdom and other parts of the world with some dreaming to play for the Super Eagles or the country where they grew up.

According to the report on Daily Mail and UK Sun, Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani was said to have fought with a 38-year-old man known as Richard Woodcock and also held a toddler captive.

Source: Legit.ng