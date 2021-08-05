Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's sister has come after Nigerians who are telling her brother to marry another wife from the country

The 28-year-old is currently happily married to a white woman who is believed to have contributed immensely to his life

The United States born athlete could not finish in the podium places in the shot put event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There seems to have been many events surrounding Nigeria's shot put thrower Chukwuebuka Enekwechi in the past few days, Instagram.

From washing his jersey ahead of the shot put final to finishing in last position at the main event and now, it is his sister responding to a comment on social media.

Agu Nwaanyi Nokwa Ofuma came in strong defence of her brother who many criticized for marrying a white woman instead of a Nigerian.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's sister slams Nigerians who said her brither should have not married a white woman. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Enekwechi's comments

Ofuma replied a comment on a group on Facebook as she said:

“Nigerians are so dirty lol. I just saw a comment about my brother’s white wife.

"So he should now, after being with this person who has supported him before he ever won his first medal, leave her and find a nasty, gaptoothed, 250% density wig wearing, sloppy never been pregnant but has a postpartum belly, 100-0, never contributing financially, emotionally, or otherwise, user a*s Nigerian woman to celebrate his wins with because of what exactly? God punish you after entitlement finish punishing you”

It has been a long week for the shot put thrower who will be disappointed in his quest to add an Olympic medal to his laurels.

The current African champion could not replicate his form at the All African Games in 2019 and he performed below his best.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chukwuebuka Enekwechi did not finish in the podium places in the shot put event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Premium Times, Punch.

The Nigerian contingent who had high hopes of winning at least a bronze medal finished in last position with a throw of 19.74 meters.

The African champions could not better his throw 21.28m tat won him gold at the All Africa Games in 2019.

Source: Legit Newspaper