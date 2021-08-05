Ahmed Musa is celebrating the birthday of his daughter and has shared her lovely photo with fans on social media

The former Kano Pillars captain expressed happiness for the chance to be seeing his daughter growing

Having left Kano Pillars after six games, Ahmed Musa will continue his professional career in Turkey next season

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles of Nigeria has shared adorable photo to celebrate the birthday of his daughter who looks exactly like his late mother.

The former Leicester City forward who recently made a move to Turkish Süper Lig club Fatih Karagumruk was in joyous mood as he offered his daughter good words.

According to the statement by Ahmed Musa on the photo he posted on his official page, the former Kano Pillars captain stated that he will do all his best to help his daughter and other kids.

Ahmed Musa's reaction

''I can't keep calm because my baby girl is a year older today. You light up every room you walk in with your lovely smile, ever so caring and my treasure.

''I wish you a wonderful birthday because you deserve it and so much more. Daddy loves you.''

Before making a move to Turkey, Ahmed Musa played briefly this season for Kano Pillars where he featured in six games for the Sai Masugida.

So far in the national team which is the Super Eagles, Ahmed Musa has played 98 games for the three-time African champions and he is now on the verge of breaking Yobo and Enyeama's record.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa took to social media to celebrate his son Ahmed Musa Junior on his third birthday.

The 28-year-old attacker who recently joined Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk on a free transfer shared adorable images of the young man on his Instagram page with close to 700k followers

He accompanied the pictures with a few lines expressing how much he loves the three-year-old boy while he is away in Turkey.

Musa Junior looking all gentle and cool struck poses in two different outfits at a well-decorated photos studio.

The post has now generated reactions from current and past Super Eagles stars as they joined the former Premier League forward to celebrate his son on Sunday, July 25.

