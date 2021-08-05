Austin Okocha has been heavily criticized by a Nigerian man who questioned his legendary status as a footballer

The unnamed man claimed Okocha did not win an AFCON competition neither did he win the Premier League

The young man further argued that Jay Jay's only achievement was the gold medal he won with the Nigerian team at Atlanta 96' Olympics

Austin Okocha is regarded as one of the best players that came out of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Great African stars including the likes of Samuel Eto'o, Didier, Drogba, El Hadj Diouf have also agreed to the fact that the former Bolton star is one of a kind.

Even the likes of top European stars like Oliver Khan, Mario Gomez, Mesut Ozil, Peter Crouch and likes say that the Super Eagles legend is a delight to watch when showcasing his skills.

However, a Nigerian man has given several reasons the ex-Paris Saint Germain midfielder should not be regarded as an icon in the game.

Austin Okocha has been heavily criticized by a Nigerian man saying he never won AFCON and EPL. Photo by @eddiempr

The man's argument about Okocha

Firstly, the man who posted a video on Instagram said Okocha did not win any AFCON title neither did he win the highest goalscorer or assists as well as the Premier League.

He further stressed that Okocha only won the BBC Player of the Year and could not in the CAF African Player of the Year.

He added that the only achievement Jay Jay Okoch has is the gold medal he won for Nigeria at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996.

The unnamed man also said that the only thing Okocha is known for is his dribbling skills adding the famous event he had with Germany's legend Oliver Khan.

However, the young Nigerian man forgot that Okocha was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 Nations Cup.

And the former Fenerbache star was joint-topscorer at the AFCON 2004 with four goals along with Tunisia's Francileudo Dos Santos, Mali's Frederic Kanoute and Cameroon's Patrick Mboma.

Okocha's take on becoming future Super Eagles coach

Jay Jay was once by Legit reporter asked if he would ever become coach of the Super Eagles and he responded:

"I do not have any coaching certificate or done any program on coaching, so that rules me out of becoming coach of the national team."

once told Legit reporter that the goal he scored at the AFCON 2000 final against Cameroon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Austin Okocha was on this day back in 1998 signed to Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain shortly after the summer World Cup hosted by France.

The Super Eagles midfielder's performances at the Mundial created a leeway for him to sign for the French league side.

Jay Jay as he is fondly called put up a show at the World Cup in France despite Nigeria's inability of going beyond the second.

