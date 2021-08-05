Nigeria's hopes of winning medal in the women’s 4x100 meter category at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has been decimated after losing out on Thursday, August 5.

The Nigerian women were only able to turn in a time of 43.25 seconds in their heat at the Tokyo Olympics which was not a good one for them.

Eight teams actually competed in the heat, but Nigeria finished as sixth best as the likes of Tobiloba Amusan, Grace Nwokocha, Patience George and Brume all failed to impress.

Before the start of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nigerian women held African record of 42.39 and the expectation of fans was for them to do well in Japan which they have failed to.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Summer Olympics is gradually coming to an end with Nigeria already having silver and bronze and people of the West African nation are still expecting more.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Ekerekeme Agiomor put an end to Nigeria's hopes of winning another medal in wrestling category at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics after losing against India's Deepak Punia who is now into the semifinal.

Deepak Punia was so brilliant in his encounter against Ekerekeme Agiomor and he has now restored India's hopes of winning a medal in the wrestling event.

Going into this fight, Nigeria's Agiomor was encouraged by the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who is in ground in Tokyo, but the athlete was unable to get go pass his opponent in tough battle.

Agiomor was so agile in his fight against Deepak Punia, but despite his efforts to triumph, he made the tie so easy for the Indian to win.

Also, Legit.ng reported how Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume have been rewarded with cash prizes of $10,000 and $7,500 respectively by Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare who is in Tokyo for Olympics.

The 32-year-old Oborududu made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics winning silver medal for Nigeria in women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event.

It was a great moment for Blessing after the encounter as she was hailed by Nigerians for her exploit at the Tokyo Olympics.

She will however be leaving Japan with $10,000 which is N4.1million thanks to the Sports Minister Sunday Dare who raised the money for medals.

