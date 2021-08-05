Chukwuebuka Enekwechi came last in the shot put event at the Tokyo 2020 Games ending his hopes of winning a medal

The 28-year-old old could not better his throw that won him gold at the All Africa Games back in 2019 in Rabat

Team Nigeria only have two medals which were won by Ese Brume in the long jump and Blessing Oborududu in women's wrestling

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi did not finish in the podium places in the shot put event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Premium Times, Punch.

How the shot put event went for Enekwechi

The Nigerian contingent who had high hopes of winning at least a bronze medal finished in last position with a throw of 19.74 meters.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi's throw at the shot put event of Tokyo 2020 put him in the last position. Photo by Ryan Pierse and Michael Steele

The African champions could not better his throw 21.28m tat won him gold at the All Africa Games in 2019.

United States' Ryan Crouser who is also the world record holder set a new Olympic record with a throw of 23.30m.

He set a new world record on June 18, 2020, with a throw of 23.37 and erased his Olympic record of 22.52 set at the Rio Games in 2016.

Nigerian athletes' challenges at Tokyo 2020

Another American Joe Kovacs won silver throwing a distance of 22.65m and new Zealand's Tomas Walsh settled for bronze with his season's best of 22.47.

The Nigerian contingents have been through a lot during the Games with 11 of them disqualified for doping issues.

Some of the athletes disqualified protested in the streets of Tokyo carry placards to air their frustrations at the Olympics

Another matter that arose with Team Nigeria was that some athletes complained about the free Samsung phone were not given to some people.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who made it through to the finals of the shot put event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics posted a photo of himself washing his Nigerian jersey, Instagram, Premium Times.

The 28-year-old filmed himself on Tik Tok washing his clothes as he prepares for the medal-deciding stage of the event.

Enekwechi captioned the video:

"When you only made the Olympic finals but you only have one jersey."

Nigeria have won two medals already and the country is looking up to the African champion for another medal in the kitty.

