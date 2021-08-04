RB Salzburg exposed Barcelona's weaknesses a few days to the start of the season despite signing some quality stars this summer

The Austrian League giants condemned the Catalans to a 2-1 defeat at the Red Bull Arena earlier today

Koeman's men will now shift their focus to the Joan Gamper final clash against Juventus on August 8

Barcelona's invincibility this summer came to an end following their 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg in a preseason friendly at the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday, August 4.

The Catalans failed to make it four wins in four games as they continue to build up towards the new season as they were caged by the Austrian Premier League outfit.

Ronald Koeman's threatened their hosts in the early minutes of the opening half but most of their chances went way off target.

Memphis Depay tackled by two Salzburb players during their preseason game. Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA

Source: Getty Images

Summer signing Memphis Depay created a beautiful chance but he was unable to drive the ball home in the 38th minute.

After so many battles from both teams, Luka Sucic opened the scoring for the home team with just two minutes left to play in the first half.

The 18-year-old flashed a long-range shot towards the visitors' goal and it went straight into the back of the net as they went into the dressing room with a goal advantage.

Barca struggled for most the part of the second half until Martin Braithwaite leveled parity for them in the 82nd after deflecting the ball into the net.

Brenden Aaronson sealed the victory for the hosts in the 90th minute after tapping into from close-range following Chukwubuike Adamu's strike was denied by the woodworks.

Paul Onuachu on target for Genk

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Paul Onuachu was on target for his Belgian League side Genk in their 2-1 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their Champions League third qualification stage at Cristal Arena earlier this week.

The 27-year-old continued from where he stopped last campaign after firing his side ahead in the 39th minute through a header as reported by Goal.

Onuachu advanced into the 18-yard box after anticipating a delivery from his teammate and then overjumped his opponent to give his side the lead just six minutes before halftime.

