Nollywood actress, Ini nEdo has taken to social media with a long epistle addressing people who derive joy from throwing labels at people without fact checking

This comes after a popular blogger on Instagram tagged the movie star a side chick to the Oba of Elegushi

The actress also noted that detractors choose to ignore her hustle and focus on imaginations in their heads just to bring her down

Popular Nollywood actress, Ini Edo has taken to social media to address a claim by a blog that she has something intimate with one of the kings in Lagos, Oba Elegushi.

A popular blog site on Instagram had alleged that she is sleeping around with the king as well as other notable figures.

Ini Edo says she has had to deal with detractors all her career Photo credit: @iniedo/@hrmsaelegushi

Source: Instagram

In a post on her Instagram page, the movie star noted that it is hard to accept that narcissists who derive pleasure in labelling people exist in the society.

She went on to say that she has had to deal with people who accused her falsely just to tarnish her image right from the minute she got into the limelight.

Noting that she has learnt to live with it, the actress said that her detractors might be ruining the lives of other people in a bid to destroy her.

Ini Edo also revealed that people like the blog do not want to go to war with her and have chosen to ignore her hustle and bring up scenarios.

"It is hard to understand or comprehend or accept that narcissist are such cold blooded beings..people who derive pleasure in throwing labels at people without getting their facts right. Accusing people falsely is an attempt at destroying that persons life . I have had to deal with these caliber of people from the minute I got into lime light and I've learnt to live with it..but the truth is, you may be destroying the lives of other people in an attempt to destroy mine."

See the post below:

Reactions

As expected, Ini Edo's post got people talking on social media, read some of the comments gathered below:

Beyond_intimacy:

"Whatever you do in life, don't fall into the traps of gistlover."

Dedaa.__:

"She called us gullible. WAR!!!"

Crucifi_x:

"All this English no necessary. Na when dem don’t catch them, them go dey speak grammar."

Lammie11:

"E for better make she keep quiet ooo."

