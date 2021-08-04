Celestine Babayaro was part of the Nigerian Dream Team that won gold in the football event of Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996

He made 27 appearances for the Nigerian senior national team and featured for top clubs including Chelsea and Newcastle United

Now at the age of 42, Babayaro has given himself year 2021, as a deadline for him to take in a wife

A former Nigerian international Celestine Babayaro has disclosed that he is already making plans to marry this year as he issues himself an ultimatum, Pmm News reports.

The former Chelsea left-back has given himself year 2021 as deadline to get married or forget about marriage altogether according to All Nigeria Soccer.

He joined Premier League club Chelsea in 1997 becoming the club's first African player in history, and made nearly 200 appearances for the Blues before shifting to Newcastle United.

The 42-year old is still single despite football career as he also played for Anderlecht and LA Galaxy.

Babayaro was in 2012 declared bankrupt.

Babayaro who represented the Nigerian national football team between 1995 and 2004 was declared bankrupt in 2011 despite him spending eight years at Premier League club Chelsea.

In a 12-man list of players who went bankrupt on Soccer Laduma and cited in SunSport, the former left full-back at Stamford Bridge and St James' Park in the 2000s was wealthy during his playing days.

But by January 2011, the defender was declared bankrupt on the public record of the London Gazette.

How did Nigeria’s Dream Team perform at Atlanta Olympics?

Nigeria won Africa's first gold medal in football at the Atlanta 96' Olympic Games in the United States 25 years back.

The squad that achieved the historic feat were named the Dream Team which paraded quality players who plied their trades for top European clubs.

The Nigerian U23 side were grouped alongside Brazil, Hungary and Japan which many believed the Samba Boys were the only threat to the team.

As expected, Bonferere Jo's team recorded a back-to-back 1-0 win over the Europeans and the Asians but fell to the same scoreline as the South Americans.

Nigeria then marched on to play Mexico in the quarter-finals and goals from Celestine Babayaro and a deflected shot from the boots of Austin Okocha won the game by 2-0.

The Dream Team's toughest test then came in the semi-final against Brazil, a repeat of the group game with the South Americans, but Nigeria progressed to the final and beat Argentine to win gold.

