Christian Eriksen has returned to Milan in a bid to come back to action after suffering cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

The 29-year-old survived a heart scare during Denmark's first game against Finland after collapsing to the ground

The Inter Milan will be hoping to return to the Nerazzurri side that won the Scudetto last season after 11 years

Christian Eriksen has returned to Inter Milan in a bid to resume training ahead of the new season weeks after he developed a heart problem during Euro 2020, Sky Sports, BBC.

The Danish international collapse to the ground on the stroke of half-time during his country's first group game against Finland.

And the Dane has excused himself from football to be with his family following his recovery from the heart scare.

Christian Eriksen has returned to Inter Milna nd will conduct tests before being cleared to train. Photo by Nicolo Campo

Source: Getty Images

The 29-year-old has now joined up with Serie A champions Inter in Milan where he was greeted by Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta.

Eriksen's test procedure

He is set to undergo series of tests with the club's medical staff for the next two days and is expected to join up with the rest of the squad ahead of the new season.

It is understood the tests would determine whether the ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) which he was fitted with in Denmark will be able to be removed, or whether it will be permanent.

Eriksen can only return to training if the ICD is removed according to safety regulations in Italy.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Martin Braithwaite who is currently on the books of Spanish side Barcelona has claimed that he thought Christian Eriksen was gone when he had heart attack while playing at the EURO 2020.

June 12 would ever remain a special day in the life of Christian Eriksen considering how he collapsed on the pitch in his country's first match at EURO 2020 against Finland.

It took the intervention of medical practitioners who rushed to the pitch before the Inter Milan was revived and later taken to the hospital.

According to the report on UK Sun and Eurosport, Martin Braithwaite who was also on the pitch explained how scared he was to see Eriksen on the ground.

Source: Legit.ng