Sunday Oliseh was among the Super Eagles players who played at the 1994 FIFA World Cup which was held in America

The former Borussia Dortmund star explained that himself and other teammates then had the ingredients to win the World Cup

Nigeria won their first match at 1994 World Cup against Bulgaria, but lost to Argentina and Greece

Sunday Oliseh who was former Super Eagles midfielder and coach has claimed that Nigeria had the chance to win the 1994 World Cup which was hosted by the United States of America.

The Super Eagles squad of 1994 is no doubt one of the biggest then in the world considering the players Nigeria paraded that year before going to the World Cup.

After hammering the likes of Ivory Coast and Algeria to qualify for their World Cup ever in history, coach Clemens Westerhof was the one in charge of the Super Eagles in 1994.

Sunday Oliseh in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Source: Getty Images

It was also at the 1994 World Cup that late goal king Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria's first ever goal in the global competition against Bulgaria on June 21.

According to the report on GOAL and FIFA, Sunday Oliseh explained that circumstances at the 1994 World Cup made the three-time African champions not to win the title.

Sunday Oliseh's reaction

“I still think we had the potential to win that year. All the ingredients were there, but the overall circumstances weren't in our favour.

“At any rate, it had nothing to do with our squad, which had the talent to go all the way.”

In the history of the FIFA World Cup, no African nation has ever won the title even though Ghana reached the quarterfinal.

But five years down the lane, the former Ajax and Borussia Dortmund midfielder feels fit and ready to take up the job again. He accused the NFF treating foreign coaches better than their local counterparts.

Source: Legit Newspaper