Paul Pogba’s contract with Premier League club Manchester United will lapse next summer, although an extension is on the cards

The Frenchman who arrived on club record transfer in 2016 might leave the Old Trafford at the end of next season

Pogba has, however, been warned that an existing policy by the Glazer family might come to play over his transfer

There is anxiety at Premier League club Manchester United as they risk losing Frenchman Paul Pogba for nothing next summer.

However, the Glazers’ blunt response when Wayne Rooney wanted to leave the club during the spell of manager David Moyes suggest they will have a firm stance

Pogba’s future at United remains unresolved as negotiations around his contract remains in deadlock and an extension is yet to be agreed.

French side Paris Saint-Germain are still linked with a move for the midfielder and they remain in strong contention to land him.

This would not be the first time United are having issues with a major player as regards exit, and history suggests the Glazer family will take a strong stance.

Mirror reports that back in 2013, Wayne Rooney was desperate to leave the Old Trafford outfit when David Moyes arrived.

The manager disclosed that the Glazers made their policy clear - that they decide when players leave Manchester United.

Moyes told beinSports via All Football:

"I have to say I learnt a lesson a little bit from the owners of Manchester United at that time.

"I think Wayne eventually put a transfer request in, and the owners of Manchester United turned around and said, 'You don't think we listen to transfer requests?

"We've had far better players, many better players put in transfer requests. We tell them when we want them to leave Manchester United’.”

