No fewer than 23 Roma players may be exiting the club before the start of the new season due to financial constraints

Nine top players including former Chelsea star Pedro is on the list of stars as Jose Mourinho kicks off his reign this month

The Italian League giants appointed the ex-Tottenham handler as their new boss a few months back

Jose Mourinho may be forced to work with fringe players as Roma are reportedly planning to offload 23 of their players this summer.

The Stadio Olimpico outfit is currently going through a terrible financial situation owing to the impact of the deadly coronavirus.

Sources claim nine of the number are considered part of the first-team squad but it could have a way of affecting the plans of the Portuguese-born tactician.

SunSport reveals that former Tottenham defender Federico Fazio, as well as ex-Newcastle full-back Davide Santon top the list of the affected players.

Also, Steven Nzonzi could also be shown the exit doors while they reportedly want £35 million for their d! fender Alessandro Florenzi this window.

The 30-year-old returned to his parent this summer after spending last season on a season-long loan deal at Paris Saint Germain last campaign.

Champions League and Europa League winner Pedro Rodriguez is another player who could part ways with them despite his relationship with Mourinho who he once worked with back in 2015.

Robin Olsen could face the axe having spent last season on loan at Everton, and the goalkeeper has been linked with West Ham.

Why Jose Mourinho got angry with academy players during preseason

Meanwhile, Legit.ng Jose Mourinho has shown that he will not entertain any form of sluggish attitude from his Roma players next season.

The 58-year-old manager was spotted giving a young academy player Ebrima Darboe a piece of his mind during their friendly match against Debrecen - a match they won 5-2.

A brace from Edin Dzeko and one each from Borja Mayoral, Lorenzo Pellegrini, and Nicolo Zaniolo handed the Serie A giants the triumph.

