Louis van Gaal is making a return to the Netherlands national team for the third time in his managerial career

Netherlands are looking forward to qualify for the next World Cup having crashed out in the round of 16 at EURO 2020

Van Gaal has been out of coaching job since he was fired at Premier League side Manchester United

Louis van Gaal who was former Manchester United coach has been reappointed as the coach of Holland national team for the third time in his coaching career.

The 69-year-old Dutchman is replacing Frank de Boer who had to leave his position following Netherlands' elimination at the round of 16 in the EURO 2020 tournament.

Netherlands were tipped among the nation to soar in the EURO 2020 tournament, but Czech Republic ended their campaign in the knockout stages.

According to the report on Sky Sports and BBC, Van Gaal is expected to make sure that Holland do brilliantly well in September as they have three World Cup qualifying games.

The first time Van Gaal was in charge of Holland was in 2000 and held on for just two years before being fired even though he returned for the second stint in 2012 to 2014.

Manchester United then appointed Van Gaal as coach in 2014 and was at Old Trafford for just two years before being sacked and he has been at home ever since then.

Van Gaal's reaction

"Moreover, I consider it an honour to coach the Dutch national team.

"There is little time for the next qualifying matches, which are immediately crucial for participation in the World Cup.

"The focus is therefore immediately 100 per cent on the players and the approach. After all, I was appointed for that.''

