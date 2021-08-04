Lionel Messi and Neymar hooked up at the Ibiza resort after a draining summer period representing their respective countries

The likes of Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes were also present as they are looked relaxed at the beach

Messi and Neymar played against each other at the Copa America finals where Argentina saw off their rivals Brazil

Lionel Messi reunited with former Barcelona teammate Neymar Ibiza as well as three Prais Saint-Germain stars including Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes, The Sun.

Messi and Neymar wears

Messi was looking cute in his green check shirt with denim shorts as well as white sneakers to go with it.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Marco Verratti and Leandro Paredes were all spotted hanging out in Ibiza. Photo by @neymarjr

Neymar who is regularly fashion-conscious wore a white t-shirt and black shorts combo as he posted their photo on Instagram and wrote: 'Amigos'.

The 29-year-old who has more than 156 million followers got over 4 million likes for that post with Messi and his PSG's teammates.

Messi and Neymar were at the opposing ends during the Copa America final as the Argentine got the better of Brazil to win his first senior title.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner after the final whistle consoled Neymar who was reduced to tears after the encounter as they hugged each other.

The PSG star was recently criticized by fans after he appeared overweight for his photo that went viral while chilling on yatch.

The former Santos star also missed PSG's Super Cup loss to French champions Lens as the Parisians played without most of the first-team stars who are on holiday.

