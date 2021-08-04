Jack Grealish is on the verge of joining Premier League club Manchester City according to latest reports from England

The Aston Villa star will make a £100 million mega move to join the Citizens ahead of the 2021-22 season

Pep Guardiola’s side has been monitoring the player’s situation for some time, and a deal could be sealed by August 4

Manchester City are set to complete the signing of Aston Villa attacking midfielder, Jack Grealish, with reports claiming the 25-year-old will sign on Wednesday, August 4.

Grealish will complete a £100 million mega move to Manchester City according to reports on SPORTbible.

Daily Mail are also reporting that the staggering amount will eclipse the £89 million Manchester United splashed to sign Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

Jack Grealish on the verge of joining Man City. Photo: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

The Citizens have been trailing the player for some time now and they officially opened talks last week offering his £100 million.

Chances are high that Pep Guardiola’s side will sign the player despite that Aston Villa are doing everything possible to keep him.

The Midlands club tabled a huge new contract, reportedly offering their captain a £200,000-a-week deal.

Jack Grealish, who returned to training on Monday, seems set to complete his transfer to Man City ahead of the new season.

Aston Villa had hoped to hold onto their prized asset and build a team around him for the upcoming campaign.

The summer transfer window remains interesting for the English Premier League as it is expected that some of the biggest stars will arrive ahead of the forthcoming season.

